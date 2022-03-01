Player invited to trial with Union II after impressing in friendly signs a two-year contract

Nathan Nkanji’s journey with the Philadelphia Union is apparently continuing for at least two more years.

After impressing in a friendly with UPSL team Florida Premier FC against Philadelphia Union II early last month in Clearwater, Nkanji has signed a two-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 2001-born Nkanji previously played for Chargers SC, the youth club of first team defender Nathan Harriel before he was recruited to join the Union Academy.

The Philadelphia Union II opens their season in the inaugural MLS Next Pro league against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 27 at Subaru Park at 2 p.m.

Though the team has not made any roster announcements and trainings and preseason matches have not been open to media, we do know of a number of players who are part of the team.

Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson was training with the first team on Tuesday.

Drexel and West Chester United star Chris Donovan has also signed with the team and a loan with Colombian midfielder Carlos Paternina has been announced by his club Envigado FC. Juan Perdomo from Deportivo Lara and Maike Villero from Atletico Venezuela have also been linked to the team.