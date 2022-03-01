Brotherly Game Daily Links: Burke shows importance to Union with first game goal

Philadelphia Union News

Burke’s goal highlights his importance to Union

“We all know there’s a competition at the position,” Burke said. “There are four strikers. I have to be ready (for) whenever my name is called upon to start or to go into the game off the bench, and just have to play for the team whenever I’m out there and try to win.”

MLS News

Team of the Week: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?

MLS games roared back during Week 1 of the 2022 season, with strong results from LAFC and Nashville SC – who knocked off last year’s top two Western Conference seeds – paving the Team of the Week.

Ashley Fletcher to Red Bulls confirmed; striker joins on six month loan

After a brief goalless stint in the Premiership with West Ham, Fletcher had a successful four-year run with second division side Middlesbrough, scoring 28 goals in 108 appearances. Fletcher’s second attempt to break into the Premiership this season with Watford has been unsuccessful, with only three league appearances made.

Money well spent? 10 offseason signing standouts in MLS Week 1

A handful of players made memorable debuts, whether it’s for a new MLS team or in their league debut. Of course, it just one game and several big offseason transfers – Alan Velasco of FC Dallas and Thiago Almada of Atlanta United – have yet to make their debuts.

U.S. Soccer News

Second Round matchup Scheduled released for US Open Cup

Twenty-three Division II and 23 Division III pro teams will see their first tournament action starting in the Second Round, joining 16 winners from the previous stage in a week that will feature a modern-record 31 matches in a single round. All 31 games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Jesse Marsch hired as Leeds United manager

The manager fits the profile of the kind of players Leeds has been successful with in terms of playing a high tempo attacking style. Should the deal go through, he would join Chris Armas as former MLS managers with high profile jobs in the EPL.

Rest of the World News

FIFA suspends Russia from World Cup, UEFA throws teams out of European competition

FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.