Union U17s come back again to pick up second straight win; Sullivan perfect hat trick paces U15s

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — The Philadelphia Union U17s fell behind for the third straight game but after tying the game up on a penalty kick before halftime found the back of the net four more times in the second half to beat PA Classics 5-1 at The Proving Grounds on Sunday.

Cole McAvoy put PA Classics up early with a lovely strike from inside the D to beat Union goalkeeper Jonathan Evans to his right, but Marcos Zambrano was able to even things up before halftime when he drew a penalty for the second straight match. Zambrano drew a penalty against Bethesda SC on Saturday to narrow the deficit to 3-2 in a match the Union ended up winning 4-3.

Zambrano wasn’t done.

With Noe Uwimana giving the PA Classics defense fits bombing down the right flank, the Union were able to force the issue and find the go ahead goal when Jack Brown was able to pounce on a rebound and chip a pass all in one motion that Zambrano was able to head in. Less than two minutes later, Uwimana collected a ball on the flank from Zambrano and served up a cross the Ecuadorian was able to score with a diving header to complete the hat trick.

Marcos Zambrano had a hat trick yesterday for the Union U17s. He drew the PK and converted from the spot, headed a chipped ball by Jack Brown for the second and headed in a Noe Uwimana cross for the the third. pic.twitter.com/m5YcBrlHGT — Matt Ralph (@MattRalph_tBG) March 1, 2022

Brown’s activity in the box led to a fourth goal when his quickly taken left-footed strike in the box found the head of Marcello Mazzola, who redirected the ball past the PA Classics goalkeeper. Just before full-time Uwimana hit a long cross that John Andrus tracked down and cut back from the end line to CJ Olney for the volleyed goal to cap the 5-1 win.

Lineup

Starting XI for the Philadelphia Union: Jonathan Evans, Jack Andrus, Daniel Krueger (Luke Martelli 46”), Devon Stopek (Gavin Wetzel 46’), Noe Uwimana, Matt Routzahn (Logan Oliver 46’), Antonio Horozoglou, Jack Brown, Gael Medrano (Marcello Mazzola 63’), Jaden Francis (CJ Olney 63’), Marcos Zambrano

The U17 win was part of a two-game sweep of PA Classics in a Sunday doubleheader at The Proving Grounds.

The U15s won 8-0 in their match. Cavan Sullivan led the way with a perfect hat trick, Anthony Washington and Jamir Johnson each had two goals apiece and Stefan Chirila found the back of the net for the third time of the weekend on a wonder strike just before halftime.