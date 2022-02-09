Philadelphia Union lone MLS club in Top 200 world club ranking for January

The Philadelphia Union are the lone team from Major League Soccer and one of just eight in the Concacaf region to crack the top 200 in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics Club World ranking for January.

The Union check in at No. 200 in the rankings released for January. The IFFHS has switched to a monthly ranking this year after previously publishing annual rankings. The Union were ranked No. 290 out of 400 clubs in the rankings from 2021.

The other Concacaf clubs included Liga MX clubs Monterrey (91), Club América (97), Cruz Azul (102) and Tigres UANL (168); Guatemala club Comunicaciones (93), Honduras club Motagua (139) and Costa Rican club Deportivo Saprissa (181).

The Union’s standing in the world ranking comes after they advanced to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League in 2021, falling to Club América in a two-leg semifinal after beating Saprissa and fellow MLS club Atlanta United. It was the Union’s first Champions League campaign, which they earned by winning the 2020 Supporters’ Shield for the best overall regular season record in MLS.

The full ranking of 200 clubs is available at the IFFHS website.