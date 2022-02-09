Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union beat Montreal in preseason

Philadelphia Union News

Cory Burke, Paxten Aaronson lead Union to 2-1 preseason win over CF Montreal

Cory Burke opened up the scoring for the Union in the 75th minute of play that proved to be the only goal after 90 minutes. Both sides agreed to an extra 30 minutes which saw Montreal tie things up late before a goal from homegrown Paxten Aaronson in the 118th minute gave the Union their first preseason victory of 2022.

MLS News

D.C. United Sign Ecuador Forward Michael Estrada on a Season-long Loan

Since arriving in LigaMX, the 25-year-old has scored 17 goals and recorded six assists in 66 appearances across all competitions for Toluca.

MLS Western Conference roster build status for 2022 season

We started with the Eastern Conference yesterday, and now we go West.

Analyzing every Western Conference team’s DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022

These designations are fluid and still changing. Clubs value flexibility, so there are several players who could be moved on or off DP/U22 Initiative slots ahead of roster compliance day just ahead of the season.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT squad tiers: Where the players stand on the brink of World Cup qualification

After five months, 11 matches and innumerable twists and turns, the U.S. men’s national team is approaching the final stages of its campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Rest of the World News

Palmeiras beat Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

The Brazilian side will meet the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and European champions Chelsea for the title.