A late goal from Aaronson nets the Union’s first preseason win

The Union played their second preseason game in a rainy Tuesday night. The game saw the Union play about 19 different players in 120 minutes of play. A pair of scores, including a late long distant banger from the 18 year old Paxten Aaronson, saw the Union beat Montreal 2 to 1.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, the Union’s press was difficult for Montreal to handle. The team also was able to get off three shots. Those shots came off the foot of Gazdag, Santos and Flach.

In the back half of the first half, was all about the two teams trying to control the middle of the field. However, the Union seemed to keep a tight defense, not letting Montreal attackers to get behind them. We also saw the first change of the night for the Union which brought Cory Burke on for Sergio Santos in the 38th minute.

Bueno, McGlynn, Sullivan, Aaronson

Darboe, Burke

As the game heads towards the 60th minute, there was more attacking from the Union. Between a corner and a free kick from 40 yards out from Glesnes, both went over the bar. The 60th minute brought a host of changes to the lineup for the boys in blue with seven players coming onto the pitch.

15 minutes after the massive changes were made, Quinn Sullivan sent a shot from the edge of the box. It gets reflected off the keeper and Cory Burke plays cleanup as he puts the ball into the back of the net. Union up 1-0.

As the clock hit the 90th minute, philadelphiaunion.com’s live blog says both teams elected to play an additional 30 minutes.

The extra time brought a goal for each side. The U started the extra time with two changes to the lineup, bringing in Joe Bendik and Anton Sorenson. In the 99th minute, Montreal was able to get a lucky bounce off the post that finds the back of the net. After a few minutes the Union brought in Nelson Pierre for Cory Burke.

As the clock ticked towards the end of the match, Paxten Aaronson buried a shot from long distance. The shot put the Union ahead and ultimately let them win the game with a score of 2-1.

The next Union preseason is next Friday, February 18th against Nashville.