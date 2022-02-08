Brotherly Game Daily Links: Every MLS team’s Designated Player situation

MLS News

NYCFC sign center back Thiago Martins from Yokohama F. Marinos

Martins will be one of NYCFC’s Designated Players. NYCFC report that Martins is already with the club in Cancun, and could be available for the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League pending work permits.

Toronto FC sign forward Jesús Jiménez through 2024

The six foot striker made 134 appearances and scored 43 goals with 25 assists in all competitions (Ekstraklasa, Polish Cup and Europa League) for Górnik.

Analyzing every Eastern Conference team’s DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022

We’re under three weeks (!!!) from the 2022 MLS season kicking off, but roster-building remains fluid ahead of MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27.

MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season

The offseason is in full swing. Lots of rosters have been torn down, and a few have been steadily built up.

Austin FC signs MLS veteran Felipe Martins, adding depth to midfield

Martins, 31, who is originally from Brazil, spent the last three seasons with D.C. United, and in his 10-year career in the MLS has played for Montreal, Vancouver and the New York Red Bulls.