Brotherly Game Daily Links: Senegal wins Africa Cup of Nations

MLS News

D.C. United in talks to sign former Man City forward Carlos Tevez

One source familiar with the talks said that the chances of a deal being reached between the player and team are at “25 percent” and largely dependent on whether financial terms can be worked out.

Raúl Ruidíaz, João Paulo, Xavier Arreaga officially sign extensions

Ruidíaz’s contract is guaranteed through 2024; João Paulo’s contract has two guaranteed years and an option for 2024; and Arreaga is guaranteed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

Charlotte FC near deal for Granada, Venezuela winger Darwin Machis

The MLS expansion side would reportedly present a near-$6 million transfer fee to land the 28-year-old as a Designated Player, another centerpiece in their launch for the 2022 campaign.

Rest of the World News

Sadio Mane seals Senegal’s first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown, defeating Egypt on penalties

The triumph marked Senegal’s first AFCON crown.