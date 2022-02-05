Brotherly Game Daily Links: Altidore close to signing with New England

MLS News

Xherdan Shaqiri to the Chicago Fire is nearly complete

The deal is at advanced stages but not 100% done yet. One source noted the transfer fee paid to Lyon will be around €6.5 million/$7.5 million. He would be a Designated Player.

Revolution to sign Jozy Altidore to 3-year deal

Altidore has scored 79 goals in 172 appearances for Toronto FC but had a disappointing 2021 season due to disagreements with the club. Altidore only made 16 appearances and scored four goals.

Four major MLS roster holes that need addressing before the 2022 season

The European transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn’t mean business is done for MLS teams looking to fill roster holes.

Sebastian Blanco agrees to contract extension with the Timbers

It is reported that Blanco’s new contract has been brought down from a Designated Player deal to TAM-level salary, which gives the Timbers the ability to sign a third Designated Player in 2022.

FC Dallas signs winger Paul Arriola

FC Dallas has signed Paul Arriola to a new four-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.