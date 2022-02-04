Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union draw first preseason game of 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union open preseason slate with 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati

With a young and hungry squad, Philadelphia Union needed just two minutes to find the back of the net in its preseason opener against FC Cincinnati which ended in a 1-1 draw in Clearwater, Florida.

MLS News

RSL signs Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg

Cordova, who is nominally a center forward but has occasional time on the wing, has been with Augsburg since their 2017-18 season, scoring nine goals in the Bundesliga over five seasons. He joined Augsburg from Venezuelan side Caracas FC.

Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps agree to 4-year contract

The center forward had 12 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Canadian club, helping orchestrate a second-half surge under then-interim head coach Vanni Sartini, leading the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Rest of the World News

Mohamed Salah, Egypt beat Cameroon; will face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in AFCON final

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday.