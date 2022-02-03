West Chester United, Ocean City Nor’easters to begin U.S. Open Cup with first round matches in New Jersey

The first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will include two games in New Jersey featuring teams from the area.

West Chester United will play FC Motown at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J. on March 22 at 7 p.m. and Ocean City Nor’easters will welcome Lansdowne Yonkers FC to Carey Stadium in Ocean City the following day at 7 p.m.

The oldest competition in U.S. soccer will be returning for the first time since 2019 after it was canceled by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Both West Chester United and Ocean City Nor’easters qualified through the USL League Two. West Chester finished first in the Mid Atlantic Division and Ocean City second in 2021.

The Philadelphia Union won’t enter the competition until the Round of 32 in May (May 10-11).

U.S. Open Cup games will all be streaming live on ESPN+.

For a full list of first round match-ups, visit TheCup.us.