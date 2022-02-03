AFCON 2021: Cameroon falls in penalties, will face Burkina Faso on Saturday

Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo will have one more chance to represent his country in front of a home crowd at the Africa Cup of Nations but it will be in the third place match on Saturday instead of the final.

Cameroon fell on penalty kicks to Egypt after playing 120 minutes of scoreless soccer in the semifinal at Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé on Thursday.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal saved two straight penalties after Vincent Aboubakar converted the first for the Indomitable Lions and Egypt made all three of their kicks before the final attempt was missed.

The Pharaohs will face Senegal in the final on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Paul Biya Stadium. The match will feature a showdown between Liverpool stars Mo Salah for Egypt and Sadio Mané for Senegal.

Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in the third place game at 2 p.m. on Saturday Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

Mbaizo has made just two late substitutions in the tournament. He didn’t dress for Thursday’s semifinal.