Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes receives green card

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes will no longer require an international roster spot.

Head coach Jim Curtin confirmed on Thursday that the 27-year-old from Norway has received his permanent resident card, also known as a green card.

With Glesnes no longer occupying an international spot, the Union now has eight active international players, which is the full allotment. They have seven international spots available for Union II in the new MLS Next Pro league.

Teams are able to trade international spots in both leagues.

The active internationals are Jesus Bueno, Cory Burke, Stuart Findlay, Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos and Mikael Uhre.

Argentine striker Julian Carranza acquired his green card while still with Inter Miami.