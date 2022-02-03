Preseason Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 FC Cincinnati 1, Full Time

It’s (preseason) Game Day in Florida!
The Philadelphia Union take on FC Cincinnati today in their first of three matches scheduled for their Florida portion of preseason training camp.
The match kicks off at 11 a.m. at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida and will be streamed live to fans living within 75 miles of Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. and TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Game Updates
90’ Full Time whistle blows. Kind of a typical preseason game. Some good things, some not so good things. Sergio Santos getting injured after setting up the opening goal in the second minute is the most concerning thing from today. Julian Carranza getting his first Union goal out of the way is a great sign.
74’ Anton Sorenson checks in for Jose Martinez. Jack Jasinski moves to the 6 and Sorenson to right back.
65’ Sullivan almost puts the Union up by one but quite couldn’t get a good finish off a nice pass from Matt Real. Game still leveled at 1.
63’ Joe Bendik with a big stop
Joe Bendik! pic.twitter.com/T54KRbPuTo— Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) February 3, 2022
55’ Union II Swiss Army knife Jack Jasinski replaces Nathan Harriel at right back
47’ Here is the lineup for the second half. Lots of changes.
Second Half XI to kick off the the final frame!— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 3, 2022
Academy players Nelson Pierre & Bajung Darboe are leading the front line. pic.twitter.com/TRDHH0xubI
46’ Game gets back underway at 12:00 p.m.
45+1’ We had only one minute of stoppage time and now the teams are heading to their benches for halftime.
40’ Union II/Union Academy forward Nelson Pierre is subbed into the game for Sergio Santos.
38’ Kubo with a rocket from distance levels the game.
18’ Kai Wagner so close to making it 2-0. He’s been solid today.
18' | Wagner takin' a shot that glances juuust wide.#DOOP | #PHIvCIN 1 - 0 pic.twitter.com/5tzYou9w8m— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 3, 2022
15’ Haris Medunjanin’s day ends early. He’s replaced by Stiven Jimenez.
2’ That was fast. Sergio Santos sets up Julian Carranza of a tap-in goal to give the Union an early lead.
First #DOOP of 2022: Kai Wagner to Sergio Santos to Julián Carranza pic.twitter.com/VrZeWXq1nC— Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) February 3, 2022
First Union Starting XI of 2022. Julian Carranza and Sergio Santos up top, Jesus Bueno gets the start at the base of the diamond midfield.
Ray Gadis and Haris Medunjanin starting against their former team today.
Preseason scrimmage vs. @PhilaUnion Starting XI:— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 3, 2022
Acosta, Bailey, Gaddis (C), Hagglund, Kann, Kubo, Medunjanin, Murphy, Ordonez, Robledo, Vazquez
: https://t.co/w9YK3E79Yg pic.twitter.com/TYC1KgLt2b
Catching up with old friends #PHIvCIN | #fccincy pic.twitter.com/6o9rmr1qGY— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 3, 2022
The reunion we’ve been waiting for. Union head coach Jim Curtin meets up with former assistant and new FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan.
