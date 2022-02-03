Preseason Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 FC Cincinnati 1, Full Time

It’s (preseason) Game Day in Florida!

The Philadelphia Union take on FC Cincinnati today in their first of three matches scheduled for their Florida portion of preseason training camp.

The match kicks off at 11 a.m. at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida and will be streamed live to fans living within 75 miles of Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. and TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PhiladelphiaUnion.com stream

Game Updates

90’ Full Time whistle blows. Kind of a typical preseason game. Some good things, some not so good things. Sergio Santos getting injured after setting up the opening goal in the second minute is the most concerning thing from today. Julian Carranza getting his first Union goal out of the way is a great sign.

74’ Anton Sorenson checks in for Jose Martinez. Jack Jasinski moves to the 6 and Sorenson to right back.

65’ Sullivan almost puts the Union up by one but quite couldn’t get a good finish off a nice pass from Matt Real. Game still leveled at 1.

63’ Joe Bendik with a big stop

55’ Union II Swiss Army knife Jack Jasinski replaces Nathan Harriel at right back

47’ Here is the lineup for the second half. Lots of changes.

Second Half XI to kick off the the final frame!



Academy players Nelson Pierre & Bajung Darboe are leading the front line. pic.twitter.com/TRDHH0xubI — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 3, 2022

46’ Game gets back underway at 12:00 p.m.

45+1’ We had only one minute of stoppage time and now the teams are heading to their benches for halftime.

40’ Union II/Union Academy forward Nelson Pierre is subbed into the game for Sergio Santos.

38’ Kubo with a rocket from distance levels the game.

18’ Kai Wagner so close to making it 2-0. He’s been solid today.

15’ Haris Medunjanin’s day ends early. He’s replaced by Stiven Jimenez.

2’ That was fast. Sergio Santos sets up Julian Carranza of a tap-in goal to give the Union an early lead.

First #DOOP of 2022: Kai Wagner to Sergio Santos to Julián Carranza pic.twitter.com/VrZeWXq1nC — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) February 3, 2022

First Union Starting XI of 2022. Julian Carranza and Sergio Santos up top, Jesus Bueno gets the start at the base of the diamond midfield.

Ray Gadis and Haris Medunjanin starting against their former team today.

The reunion we’ve been waiting for. Union head coach Jim Curtin meets up with former assistant and new FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan.