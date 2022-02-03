Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA dominates Honduras in Hoth-like Minnesota

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2022 Promotional Nights

This season, the Union will host eight theme nights featuring special activations centered around fans and everyday heroes, including annually held fan-favorites such as Pride Night, Kick Childhood Cancer, and Fan Appreciation Day.

MLS News

DeAndre Yedlin officially joins Inter Miami

The Seattle native has signed a five-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

New York Red Bulls reject significant trade offers for USMNT defender Aaron Long

One source said the offers were in the league-record territory, though this was before Paul Arriola’s trade to FC Dallas from D.C. United ($2 million GAM). The previous record was set by the Red Bulls themselves earlier this offseason, acquiring Lewis Morgan for $1.2m GAM from Inter Miami CF.

Loons add MLS veteran defender Oniel Fisher

The 40th pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Oniel has 78 appearances in seven seasons, most recently one with the L.A. Galaxy. Before that, he played for D.C. United and Seattle.

Josecarlos Van Rankin set to re-sign with Timbers

Van Rankin was on loan from Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara for the 2021 season. The right fullback’s loan deal expired at the end of the season and the club remained in discussions concerning his future.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 3-0 Honduras - The USMNT back on track with a dominant win

Goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman, and Christian Pulisic would win the day, a result that in no way validates the idea of playing a game in Minnesota in February.

Rest of the World News

Canada keep rolling with clean sheet victory in El Salvador

Canada secured its sixth consecutive win in Concacaf World Cupqualification with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over El Salvador on Wednesday night at the EstadioCuscatlán.

Jimenez goal paces Mexico past Panama

A goal from the penalty spot from Raul Jimenez was the difference as Mexicobeat Panama 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Estadio Azteca in Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Campbell catapults Costa Rica to big win in Jamaica

A goal from Joel Campbell in the 62nd minute gave Costa Rica a critical 1-0 victory over Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday night.

Senegal book Africa Cup of Nations final spot in win over Burkina Faso

Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in Wednesday’s semi at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.