Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s defense not up to standard in opening game

Philadelphia Union News

Burke equalizer, Blake save salvages opening day point for Philadelphia Union

Scory Burke canceled out the first goal of the MLS season with a header off a cross from Jakob Glesnes in the 23rd minute.

Pato, Gallese lead Orlando past Montreal

The Union’s second game of the season will be north of the border in Montreal, let’s see how their opening game of the season went.

The Union’s defense was as much of an issue against Minnesota as the sputtering attack

A back six that returned all of its starters — with many among the best at their positions in MLS — gave up 14 shots, and was out of shape on the Loons’ goal.

Recap: Loons open season with draw against Philadelphia

While they did not win their opening match, MNUFC did play as expected, even though they are dealing with a depleted roster.

MLS News

MLS Week 1 Rewind: Atlanta United rolls, Vela leads LAFC romp, and more

Atlanta United kicked off its 2022 MLS schedule with a bang on Sunday afternoon, claiming a first three points of the season in fine fashion.

U.S. Soccer News

Jesse Marsch reportedly finalizing contract to become Leeds United manager

The manager fits the profile of the kind of players Leeds has been successful with in terms of playing a high tempo attacking style. Should the deal go through, he would join Chris Armas as former MLS managers with high profile jobs in the EPL.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup classic as Tuchel’s Kepa gamble fails

Liverpool won an epic League Cup final 11-10 on penalties over Chelsea on Sunday to claim the trophy for a record ninth time and complete step one of an unprecedented quadruple this season.

FIFA: No World Cup ban yet for Russia, but team can’t use flag, anthem

The decision adopts the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, punishing Russia’s cover-up of the investigation into state-sponsored doping. Under that ruling, the Russians had to compete at the past two Olympics as the Russian Olympic Committee team.