Cory Burke scores first Philadelphia Union goal of 2022

Scory Burke is back.

Cory Burke scored the first goal of the 2022 Philadelphia Union season when he headed home a cross from Jakob Glesnes on a recycled corner kick to tie the game up in the 35th minute against Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon.

The goal was the 19th MLS goal of Burke’s career and the assist the third career MLS assist for Glesnes. It tied up the game after the visitors took a lead through a 23rd minute goal from Robin Lod.