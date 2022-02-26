Mikael Uhre greeted by fans for the first time

Uh-re, Mikael Uh-re!

Philadelphia Union fans had their first chance to officially welcome new designated player MIkael Uhre to the squad before Saturday’s season opener against Minnesota United. The Danish striker finally arrived in Philadelphia on Friday after getting his visa finalized.

The 27-year-old who won the Golden Boot in the Danish league last season while also leading Brondby IF to their first league title in 16 years, is expected to train with his new team for the first time on Monday.

The delay in his rival has frustrated the team and fans alike but is part of a larger trend this offseason for international signings getting paperwork cleared to become eligible. Much of this has been as a result of administrative delays in processing visa applications.

Uhre last played for Brondby IF on December 9 before the break in the Danish league season.

Offseason arrival Julian Carranza, who is on loan for the season from Inter Miami, started up top with Cory Burke in Jim Curtin’s first lineup of the season against Minnesota United.