Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 vs Minnesota United FC 1, First Half

Game Updates

23’ - Mbaizo gets beaten and United plays the ball back to an unmarked Lod who converts to earn the game’s first goal. Minnesota United up 1-0.

21’ - Flach sends a low shot from the edge of the box, but it is easily scooped up by the keeper.

20’ - Wagner lines up for a corner from the near flag. Plays it near post again and goes out for another corner. Driven again near post and cleared out. Second chance ball is sent back in and bounces around until it gets cleared out.

18’ - Union attacking with numbers and earns a corner as the ball goes out of play. Ball is played near post but eventually the ball goes out of play from a Cory Burke volley.

17’ - Ball is cleared but has a good second chance opportunity. The ball is headed towards Blake, who gets a hand on it and it gets cleared.

16’ - Minnesota earns a corner kick after a shot inside the box reflects of a Union player and goes high of the net.

11’- Play resumes and we are getting a but chippy now with back to back fouls called on the Union

9’ - Union attacking up the left flank, the ball is played forward to a streaking Flach who looks like he gets elbowed in the face but play continues. Eventually it is stopped as Flach was on the ground.

7’ - Wagner sends a free kick into the penalty area but it gets cleared out. On the counter the team gets called for a foul.

2’ - United’s Luis Amarilla creates a good chance inside the 18. Switching the ball from the left foot to the right, he trips up Blake but the ball gets cleared out by the Union defenders.

1’ - The 2022 season is now underway. Union rocking the new dark blue kits and are attacking towards the river end. Game got underway at 1:08 PM.

Starting Lineups:

Philadelphia Union

Minnesota United FC

here it is. our first XI of 2022. pic.twitter.com/EYxCVOY93v — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 26, 2022

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

Minnesota United FC

OUT: Patrick Weah (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Abu Danladi (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Chase Gasper (head)

QUESTIONABLE: Jacori Hayes (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Romain Métanire (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Wil Trapp (hip)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 1 p.m.; Saturday, February 26, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Lineman 1: Jose Da Silva

Lineman 2: Gjovalin Bori

Fourth official: Kevin Broadley

VAR: Jon Freemon

Assisted VAR: Eric Weisbrod