Bold and Not So Bold Predictions for the 2022 Philadelphia Union season

As the Philadelphia Union have improved over the years, the gap between bold and not so bold predictions has greatly decreased.

In fact, looking over some of the predictions submitted by Brotherly Game contributors, it’s hard to see what is so bold about most of the ones submitted as such.

Bold

Mikael Uhre finishes with 20 goals.

The Union lead the league in fewest goals against.

The Union win the MLS Cup final.

They go undefeated at home.

Quinn Sullivan leads all academy players in goals.

They win the U.S. Open Cup

The Union make it to the MLS Cup final due to a big late transfer help to boost the roster.

Jack McGlynn scores a free kick golazo that is a Goal of the Year finalist.

They capture a domestic double: MLS Cup and Open Cup.

Sergio Santos doesn’t get injured.

Jose Martinez doesn’t get any red cards.

At least one Union homegrown will be an established starter in the midfield by mid season.

Subaru Park will set a new attendance record.

Not So Bold

El Brujo All-Star.

The Union will make the Eastern Conference Final once again.

Second round playoff exit.

Andre Blake continues to play like one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

The Union will not add another DP.

Wagner will leave.

Andre Blake wins Goalkeeper of the Year.

Matt Real will either find his way into this rotation or depart the club.

Eastern Conference Final.

Winning record.

The Union finish toward the top half of the table.

Jakob Glesnes scores a goal that is a Goal of the Year finalist.

Playoffs, beating NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.

What are your bold and not so bold predictions? Share them in the comments.