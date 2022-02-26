How to watch: Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United FC

It has been 11 weeks since the last time the Philadelphia Union played a game that matters. In that game the Union were playing in the Eastern Conference Final without most of their starters due to Covid protocols. That, however, is all in the past and Saturday February 26 brings us a new season with the same goal. To reach the MLS Cup.

You might be thinking to yourself MLS is starting a little early than usual and you would be correct. In fact, the MLS Cup will be awarded on November 5 instead of the usual December date. It is also only the second time in 11 years the final has been scheduled for November. All the changes are because of this year’s World Cup, which will kick off toward the end of November.

Speaking of the MLS Cup, Philly fans may be happy to see MLSsoccer.com’s preseason ranking. In the annual list, it has the Union in the tier I or favorites category. The main reason for the favorable rating, the acquisition of two Designated Player forwards in Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza. After years of the fans wanting help up front it seems the front office is giving them their wish.

Also taking a look at the league’s preseason rankings the boys in blue find themselves in fourth place out of 28 teams. This rating is based off the work the Union did in Florida. In preseason the Union won two and tied one match. This season the Union added transfers Mikael Uhre, Julian Carranza and Anton Sorenson. Players who you will not see in a Union uniform again are Alvas Powell (FC Cincinnati), Greg Ranjitsingh (Toronto FC), Kacper Przybylko (Chicago Fire FC) and Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes). Ilsinho and Aurelien Collin are also no longer on the team.

For the season opener, the Union are lining up against Minnesota United FC. The Union are 2-1-1 in all time play against the loons. In the last game between the two teams Daniel Gazdag got himself a brace in just 10 minutes. However, the Union would lose that match inside Allianz Field 3-2.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 1 p.m.; Saturday, February 26, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler