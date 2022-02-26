Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union begin 2022 MLS Season at home against Minnesota

Philadelphia Union News

2022 MLS Preview: Philadelphia Union enters season with high expectations and unfinished business

The Union might have its best team on paper yet heading into the 2022 season.

Union open 2022 slate against the Loons

On the other side of the pitch, Adrian Heath’s Minnesota United finished off last season finished fifth in the Western Conference after a 13-11-10 campaign. The offseason plan for the Loons was to get younger and score more goals after ranking 20th in MLS with 42 goals.

After living a dream at the Africa Cup of Nations, Olivier Mbaizo wants to help the Union win a trophy

The Union’s starting right back is one of the team’s veterans at just 24 years old, with the potential to shine for the club and play in the World Cup this year.

With full preseason, Daniel Gazdag ready to lead

The trade of Jamiro Monteiro last week leaves Gazdag largely unopposed for the role of starting No. 10, at least to start the Philadelphia Union season, which enlarges the part Gazdag will play.

MLS News

Here we go! Biggest storylines to watch in MLS Week 1

The 2022 Major League Soccer is mere hours away. If you thought the offseason felt like a helter-skelter game of one-upmanship, prepare yourself for a 28-team MLS in a compressed World Cup year. The entire league is going to be at a dead sprint all the way through MLS Cup on Nov. 5.

MLS feeling confident flying solo in upcoming TV rights deal

Who the contenders are still remains a well-kept secret. World Soccer Talk sources continue to remain certain that WarnerMedia are very interested. Given that AT&T WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery is moving ahead, the timeline of an April 2022 closing is timely for Major League Soccer.

Atlanta United buy out Jurgen Damm’s contract

After an offseason saga that included a mini back-and-forth of media exchanges and transfer speculation, in the end the club was forced to trigger their one buyout of the offseason.

FC Cincinnati add defensive midfielder Junior Moreno

Moreno was not re-signed to DC United in the offseason, but DCU did make a qualifying offer to the midfielder, retaining his league rights. The Venezuelan did not log enough multi-year service time in the league to trigger Free Agency status this offseason. Moreno started 91 games for DC with 97 total appearances, scoring one goal with nine assists.

Rest of the World News

Champions League final moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris, UEFA announce

Paris will stage the 2022 Champions League final after UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of hosting rights for the showpiece fixture following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.