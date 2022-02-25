Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s first press conference of the year

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | A New Season Begins

Curtin touched on the status of the roster along with the matchups to watch ahead of the opener.

Philadelphia Union acquires $250,000 in allocation from Houston Dynamo for international spot

The Union acquired an additional international roster spot in the Jamiro Monteiro trade.

Philadelphia Union Announce 2022 Broadcast Schedule

PHL17 returns as the flagship broadcast partner for the 2022 season, airing 27 of the Union’s 34 games, 6ABC and NBC Sports Philadelphia will air one a piece, and five of the Union’s matches will be nationally broadcasted. Additionally, fans in the Philadelphia demographic area will be able to watch all non-national broadcast games for free online.

Philadelphia Union II Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

Union II will be one of 21 clubs joining MLS NEXT Pro for the professional league’s inaugural season in 2022. The club will play 24 regular season games, 12 home and 12 away, across 26-weeks.

MLS News

Ranking all 28 MLS teams by tier for 2022

What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, per se, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

Nashville SC trades Daniel Rios to Charlotte FC for allocation money

Rios was Nashville’s first MLS signing in December 2018 after he spent time with North Carolina FC in the USL and his hometown Chivas Guadalajara. But since Nashville’s inaugural season in 2020 ankle injuries, among other ailments, have limited Rios to just 30 starts over two seasons, scoring five goals.

Rest of the World News

Strong first half lifts Cruz Azul over Forge

With the night’s result, Cruz Azul captured a 4-1 win on aggregate and a date in the quarterfinals with CF Montreal.

Roldan, Lodeiro team up to lead Seattle past Motagua

The results earns the Sounders a 5-0 win on aggregate and a place in the quarterfinals versus Club Leon of Mexico.

Rangers, Sevilla, Porto and Barcelona through

Resilience was the name of the game as Rangers, Sevilla and Porto made it through to the last 16 while a flurry of goals away from home did the trick for Barcelona, Atalanta and Leipzig.

Champions League final in Russia set to be moved by UEFA

UEFA are set to strip Saint Petersburg of the hosting rights for 2022 Champions League final, sources have told ESPN, after calling an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee following Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday.