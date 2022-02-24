Doopy Brothers Podcast: Season Prediction Show!

It’s officially time to start the 2022 Philadelphia Union season! We start this episode by previewing the home opener against Minnesota United and preview the month of March. Then we do a draft of 5 players we believe will tally the most goals/assist for the year. The second half of the episode is all predictions, we start with fan submitted predictions and end with more typical season topics as well as for the Minnesota game and bets we’ve made. Enjoy!

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 110