Brotherly Game Daily Links: Homegrowns and Carranza looking for big 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Julián Carranza has a chip on his shoulder as he settles in with the Union

“I think this is a big opportunity for me and for this team” the 21-year-old Argentine striker said as he prepares for the first game of his year-long loan to the Union from Inter Miami.

Countdown to Kickoff | Hungry Homegrowns

When the calendar turned to January 1st, five products from the Union Academy were added to the first team roster. All had spent the previous season not only sharpening their skills in MLS NEXT but also with Philadelphia Union II against veteran-heavy competition.

MLS News

MLS Commissioner Don Garber addresses Las Vegas expansion, Charlotte FC & transfer market

Ahead of the 2022 season, MLS Commissioner Don Garber addressed media members over a number of topics, including expansion possibilities in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC’s impending debut and the league’s growing presence in the transfer market.

U.S. Soccer News

How to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties Between U.S. and Mexican Pro Soccer

Last fall, Liga MX and MLS announced a revamped version of the Leagues Cup that includes a month-long competition involving all 47 teams in the two leagues. It’s a step forward in the collaboration across North American soccer.

Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna suffer injuries prior to March USMNT World Cup Qualifiers

With the three toughest matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualification cycle, the US Men’s National Team is set to be without arguably its best player with Weston McKennie suffering a broken foot.

Rest of the World News

Atletico Madrid, Man United in Champions League as Anthony Elanga cancels out Joao Felix’s stunning header

Manchester United earned a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash on Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano as a late Anthony Elanga goal cancelled out Joao Felix’s stunning first-half header.

Ajax’s Sebastien Haller scores at both ends in Champions League draw vs. Benfica

Ajax and Benfica played out a 2-2 draw at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.

NYCFC take care of business against Santos to reach QFs

The result earned NYCFC a 6-0 aggregate victory and passage to the final eight of the tournament.

Dinenno’s late brace powers Pumas past Saprissa

The result earns Pumas a 6-3 victory on aggregate and a date in the final eight with the New England Revolution.

Moscoso the hero as Comunicaciones edge Colorado in PKs

Kevin Moscoso delivered a performance to remember with three saves in Comunicaciones’ 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Colorado Rapids, following a 1-0 Colorado victory in the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

CF Montreal attack comes to life to eliminate Santos

Facing a 1-0 deficit to start the night, the MLS side turned things around to claim a 3-1 victory on aggregate and a spot in the final eight.