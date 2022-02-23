Brotherly Game Daily Links: Findlay ready for 2022 after growth year in 2021

Philadelphia Union News

Countdown to Kickoff | Lockdown Defense

Gone are the question marks that the team saw in 2021 with all four starters back and looking to build upon a season that saw the club combine for 12 regular season shutouts and only 35 goals allowed.

Despite lack of playing time, Stuart Findlay finds growth in first year with Union

Despite the result, Findlay was pleased with his performance. He’s taking the same approach this preseason, getting early game time with Elliott resting a groin issue. This year, Findlay is fit and with the group from the beginning, two things that weren’t the case last year. And if he could answer the call in such trying times during the playoffs, he knows he can do it again.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2022 MLS season

The Union begin the year in the top five of the MLS Power Rankings.

Atlanta United signs striker Dom Dwyer

The 11-year MLS veteran brings over 200 career appearances and 83 career goals to the club after playing with Toronto FC, Orlando City SC and Sporting KC.

Erik Lopez moves on loan to Banfield

he forward made 18 appearances including 10 starts last season. He scored his first MLS goal on May 29 against Nashville. López also made two starts for Atlanta in Concacaf Champions League action.

Which clubs had the most compelling offseasons in MLS?

The 2021-22 offseason is over and MLS is Back weekend is upon us. It was a short cool-down period for many teams, with MLS Cup coming in mid-December and opening weekend in late February. But, boy, did teams get a lot accomplished.

U.S. Soccer News

U.S. Soccer, USWNT agree to $24 million settlement in equal pay lawsuit

According to the terms of the deal, U.S. Soccer will pay $22 million to the named USWNT players in the case, with an additional $2 million being paid by U.S. Soccer into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their “post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer.”

Rest of the World News

Chelsea win as Pulisic and Kante dazzle; Juventus draw as McKennie comes off injured

The Blues are well on their way to the quarterfinals while Juve and Villarreal have unfinished business.