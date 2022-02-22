Four players from Union Academy called into U.S. U15 camp

Four players from the Philadelphia Union Academy are among the 36 players in camp in Chula Vista, Calif. with the United States U-15 team.

Goalkeeper Gavin Atkinson, defender Neil Pierre, midfielder Zach Mastrodimos and forward Diego Rocio are all in camp through February 28 at the Elite Athlete Training Center. The Union quartet are the second most from one team to LAFC with six players on the roster. Eighteen teams — 16 MLS academies — are represented in the squad.

Another local player on the roster is Red Bulls defender Jeremiah White, a Philadelphia native who is the son of former USMNT midfielder Jeremiah White.

The camp is the first under Tom Heinneman, a former Penn FC forward, who was recently named as the new coach.

U.S. U-15 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION - FEBRUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (4): Gavin Atkinson (Philadelphia Union), Dylan Auffret (LAFC), Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC), Joshua Grant (South Florida Football Academy)

DEFENDERS (12): Scott Chavira (Santa Cruz Breakers), Scott Cheevers (Nashville SC), Michael Cortellessa (FC Dallas), Jesse Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Stiven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution), Maximo Nystrom (Portland Timbers), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union), Dennis Ramirez (LAFC), Luis Rivera (Real Salt Lake), Joshua Santiago (LAFC), Jeremiah White (New York Red Bulls)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Owen Anderson (San Jose Earthquakes), James Arteaga (LAFC), Dominic Berrios (Real Salt Lake), Oliver Hernandez (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Hurge (Columbus Crew), Kyrome Lumsden (LAFC), Zachary Mastrodimos (Philadelphia Union), Rohan Rajagopal (San Jose Earthquakes), Ervin Torres (Austin FC), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls)

FORWARDS (10): Jeyden Arboleda (FC Dallas), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC), Grayson Carter (Portland Timbers), Christian Coreas (LA Galaxy), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy), Diego Rocio (Philadelphia Union), Charlie Rosenthal (LAFC), Gavin Turner (D.C. United)