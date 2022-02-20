Brotherly Game Daily Links: Dynamo makes offer for Mexican National Team Member Herrera

MLS News

Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera

Houston bought out former US men’s national team midfielder Joe Corona this weekend to make room for Herrera and other additions, as MLSsoccer.com reported Saturday.

Minnesota United bring back Paraguay’s Luis Amarilla as Designated Player

Amarilla, 26, has spent the last three years on loan from Velez, including a previous stint with the Loons in 2020. During that time, Amarilla scored three goals with one assist in 10 appearances, though he struggled with an ankle injury during that campaign.

Chicago Fire sign Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Liga MX side Atlas FC

Torres, 21, joins from Liga MX side Atlas FC, and is under contract through 2025. As part of the deal, Torres will remain at Atlas through April 30, and will join the Fire on May 1.

Friday Flurry of Activity Across MLS Sees 11 Teams Unveil Kits Ahead of 2022 Season

It’s been a mad rush this week for Major League Soccer teams to unveil their new jerseys in time for the 2022 season kickoff, coming up on Feb. 26. Friday marked the crest of the wave, with a total of 11 teams trotting out new looks.

Four More MLS Clubs Unveil New Kits for 2022 on Saturday

The week-long spate of Major League Soccer kit unveilings drew to a close on Saturday as the last four teams to reveal their new jerseys for 2022 did so.