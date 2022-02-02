Union release 2022 theme night schedule

With just a little over three weeks until the Philadelphia Union home opener, the team is releasing its promotional schedule for 2022. The schedule features many familiar promotions including Kick Childhood Cancer and Fan Appreciation.
Below is a breakdown of the theme nights for the season.
- Kid’s Days – Celebrating local youth with special experiences and prizes.
- Pride Night – Celebrating #SoccerForAll and inclusivity.
- Alumni/Fireworks Night – Philadelphia Union will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show following the match. Additionally, Philadelphia Union Alumni return to Subaru Park where fans will have the chance to engage with some of their favorite former players as the Union honor and celebrate them.
- Military Night – A special night to honor the armed forces with pregame ceremonies featuring military personnel.
- Hispanic Heritage Night – The Philadelphia Union will celebrate Hispanic Heritage featuring Hispanic music, food, and culture.
- Kick Childhood Cancer/Phang’s Birthday – The Union celebrates the brave children battling pediatric cancer by honoring them in-game. The team will also wear a limited-edition Adidas KCC Top. Additionally, the club will celebrate local youth players with special experiences while celebrating Phang’s Birthday.
- Fan Appreciation – Decision day will also see the annual U thank U game. Fans can expect specials on concessions prices, discounts in the Union Shop, and special game experiences.
Now, for the full schedule of this season’s promotional calendar.
Saturday, April 23; 3:00 p.m.
CF Montreal
Kid’s Day
Subaru of America
Saturday, May 14; 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls
Ardent Credit Union
Sunday, June 26th; 6:00 p.m.
New York City FC
Pride Night
Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater
Friday, July 8th; 8:00 p.m.
D.C. United
Alumni/Fireworks
BIMBO Bakeries USA
Saturday, July 30th; 7:30 p.m.
Houston Dynamo FC
Kid’s Day
Saturday, August 13th; 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Fire FC
Military Night
Crozer Health
Saturday, August 27th; 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Rapids
Hispanic Heritage Night
Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer
Saturday, September 10th; 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City SC
KCC/Phang’s Birthday
presented by Subaru of America
Sunday, October 9th; TBD
Toronto FC
Fan Appreciation Day
presented by Independence Blue Cross
