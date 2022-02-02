Union release 2022 theme night schedule

With just a little over three weeks until the Philadelphia Union home opener, the team is releasing its promotional schedule for 2022. The schedule features many familiar promotions including Kick Childhood Cancer and Fan Appreciation.

Below is a breakdown of the theme nights for the season.

Kid’s Days – Celebrating local youth with special experiences and prizes.

– Celebrating local youth with special experiences and prizes. Pride Night – Celebrating #SoccerForAll and inclusivity.

– Celebrating #SoccerForAll and inclusivity. Alumni/Fireworks Night – Philadelphia Union will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show following the match. Additionally, Philadelphia Union Alumni return to Subaru Park where fans will have the chance to engage with some of their favorite former players as the Union honor and celebrate them.

– Philadelphia Union will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show following the match. Additionally, Philadelphia Union Alumni return to Subaru Park where fans will have the chance to engage with some of their favorite former players as the Union honor and celebrate them. Military Night – A special night to honor the armed forces with pregame ceremonies featuring military personnel.

– A special night to honor the armed forces with pregame ceremonies featuring military personnel. Hispanic Heritage Night – The Philadelphia Union will celebrate Hispanic Heritage featuring Hispanic music, food, and culture.

– The Philadelphia Union will celebrate Hispanic Heritage featuring Hispanic music, food, and culture. Kick Childhood Cancer/Phang’s Birthday – The Union celebrates the brave children battling pediatric cancer by honoring them in-game. The team will also wear a limited-edition Adidas KCC Top. Additionally, the club will celebrate local youth players with special experiences while celebrating Phang’s Birthday.

– The Union celebrates the brave children battling pediatric cancer by honoring them in-game. The team will also wear a limited-edition Adidas KCC Top. Additionally, the club will celebrate local youth players with special experiences while celebrating Phang’s Birthday. Fan Appreciation – Decision day will also see the annual U thank U game. Fans can expect specials on concessions prices, discounts in the Union Shop, and special game experiences.

Now, for the full schedule of this season’s promotional calendar.

Saturday, April 23; 3:00 p.m.

CF Montreal

Kid’s Day

Subaru of America

Saturday, May 14; 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls

Ardent Credit Union

Sunday, June 26th; 6:00 p.m.

New York City FC

Pride Night

Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater

Friday, July 8th; 8:00 p.m.

D.C. United

Alumni/Fireworks

BIMBO Bakeries USA

Saturday, July 30th; 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo FC

Kid’s Day

Saturday, August 13th; 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire FC

Military Night

Crozer Health

Saturday, August 27th; 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids

Hispanic Heritage Night

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer

Saturday, September 10th; 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC

KCC/Phang’s Birthday

presented by Subaru of America

Sunday, October 9th; TBD

Toronto FC

Fan Appreciation Day

presented by Independence Blue Cross