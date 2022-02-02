How to Watch: Union to face familiar faces in preseason kickoff

It seems like it’s been a long offseason, but, it has only been less than 10 weeks since the Philadelphia Union have been in action. That all changes Thursday morning. That day is set to be the boys in blue first pre-season game for 2022.

That match will see the U line up against their former assistant coach turned head coach Pat Noonan and FC Cincinnati and Union legend Ray Gaddis, who came out of retirement to sign with Cincinnati last month. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at the Union’s preseason home base in Clearwater, Florida — Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. This is the first of three the club will play before they open the season against Minnesota United FC at Subaru Park on February 26.

You might think that the season is kicking off earlier than normal, and you would be correct. It is the earliest ever start for MLS. The early kickoff is aligned with the 2022 international soccer calendar, which sees the World Cup start in Qatar on November 21.

The Union will be streaming the preseason opener on its website for people living within the Philadelphia DMA area. Cincinnati will be doing the same for their in-market fans as well.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, February 3, at 11 a.m.

Where: Clearwater, FL

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com