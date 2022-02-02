Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA hosts Honduras in pivotal World Cup Qualifying match

MLS News

St. Louis City SC signs first player in franchise history

Selmir Pidro, a native of Bugojni, Bosnia and Herzegovina, will finish out the season with FK Sarajevo before joining St. Louis City in July of 2022. He will be with the team for their debut season in the MLS in 2023.

FC Dallas signs Alan Velasco to a Young Designated Player contract

The 19-year old has eight goals and 10 assists in 69 professional appearances with Independiente. He spent his entire soccer career in Argentina’s first-division side Club Atlético Independiente.

New homes: 8 best free-agent signings of the 2022 MLS offseason

ome are Day 1 starters who are natural fits for a club’s system, while others are more depth pieces that round out a roster. And, of course, there’s a group in between.

Timbers announce signing of midfielder David Ayala

Ayala, a highly-touted rising star in the midfield, has logged 32 appearances across all competitions for Estudiantes since his professional debut in 2019. In addition, he has been part of the Argentina U-17 and U-20 teams. He was part of the Argentina team that made it to the round of 16 at the U-17 World Cup in 2019.

Augsburg attacker Sergio Cordova linked with RSL move, training with team

Cordova, 24, is a Venezuelan international, and while he’s primarily played at center forward in Germany, he’s also played with near-similar frequency on the left and right wings.

Federico Higuain to sign one-day contract, retire with the Crew

During his eight-year tenure with the Crew, the midfield maestro has accrued 193 regular season matches with 184 of those being starts. He scored 55 goals during his time in Columbus and registered 63 assists while appearing in 14 postseason matches.

U.S. Soccer News

USA vs. Honduras: What to watch for

The USMNT, coming off a loss to Canada Sunday in Hamilton, need a win to continue to remain in 2nd place in the Octagonal standings and inch ever closer to a World Cup spot. If they fail to get maximum points, they could end up in 3rd place in the table but in a very dangerous position.