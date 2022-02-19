Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union needs another great season from Blake in 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union tie Nashville in final preseason match

Jakob Glesnes put the Union in front during the 90 but Nashville got one back during 30 additional minutes.

MLS News

Each MLS team’s most important player for the 2022 season

There’s only one Andre Blake. He’s hit a level of consistent excellence that very few MLS goalkeepers have ever achieved, and is a true match-winner. He’s the backbone of this team’s rise to prominence over the past five years.

CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season

Kamara, a 15-year MLS veteran, is the fifth all-time leading scorer in league history with 130 goals (and 47 assists) across 359 regular-season matches. He’s only three goals behind Jaime Moreno (133) and four behind Jeff Cunningham (134) in the leaderboard.

RSL signs former Chicago CB Johan Kappelhof

He’d been a mainstay at Chicago Fire since signing in 2016, but his minutes in 2020 and 2021 were significantly reduced from his nigh-undroppable time from 2016 to 2019.

Timbers didn’t report allegations of domestic violence against Andy Polo to MLS before they became public

The lack of notification is a significant departure from the way such incidents have been handled in the past and raises serious concerns about the Timbers’ handling of the allegations.