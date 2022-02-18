Philadelphia Union tie Nashville in final preseason match

Same score line, very different result.

The Philadelphia Union ended their preseason slate with another 1-1 draw with Nashville SC but unlike the last time the two teams met the reward wasn’t a penalty shootout and trip to a conference final but a flight home to Philadelphia instead.

Jakob Glesnes gave the Union the 1-0 lead off a set piece from Kai Wagner in the 82nd minute and the Union held the 1-0 advantage after the 90 minutes but Nashville found an equalizer in the 30 minutes of added time.

The Union end their preseason slate unbeaten with a pair of 1-1 draws to Nashville and FC Cincinnati, a 5-0 win over Union II and 2-1 win over CF Montreal.

With the Minnesota United regular season opener just eight days away at Subaru Park, head coach Jim Curtin fielded as close to as a first choice lineup as he could get with the players available.

Julian Carranza started up top in a Christmas tree formation and the only real surprise was Jose Martinez not starting at the six. Leon Flach played in his place of El Brujo and Jack McGlynn started on the left side of the midfield with Paxten Aaronson and Daniel Gazdag paired as 10s.

Curtin stretched his starters through the first 72 minutes, replacing Alejandro Bedoya and Olivier Mbaizo with Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel in the 73rd minute. No additional subs were mentioned in live updates from the team (the game was not streamed) until the start of a 30-minute extra period.

The lineup for the extra period was Matt Freese; Matt Real, Stuart Findlay, Brandan Craig, Nathan Harriel; Jesus Bueno, Cole Turner, Quinn Sullivan, 15-year-old academy standout Bajung Darboe and two unnamed trialists.

Nashville was able to find an equalizer in the final period to make the score officially a familiar one to a team that recorded 18 ties during the regular season in 2021.

The Union are scheduled to fly home to Philadelphia today and resume preparations back in Chester.