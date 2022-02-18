Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U15s vs New York Red Bulls

The Philadelphia Union U15s took on the New York Red Bulls in their final friendly before the MLS Next season kicks off this weekend against DC United in Virginia.

The match was part of the Sporting Delaware Showcase at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. played on Saturday and Sunday.

Davi Alexandre opened the scoring for the Red Bulls with a goal off a corner kick but the Union was able to respond with a pair of goals before halftime from Cavan Sullivan, off a rebounded shot by Kellan LeBlanc and Anisse Saidi, who hit a rocket past the Red Bull keeper on a first time shot off a pass from Sullivan.

Newcomer Ronan Harding had a second half brace to add to make the score 4-1.