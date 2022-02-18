Brotherly Game Daily Links: Monteiro says he’s disappointed with trade to San Jose from Union

Philadelphia Union News

Jamiro Monteiro is still sour about being traded by the Union

“For me it was not necessary to leave,” Monteiro said in his first interview since the trade. But the Earthquakes were willing to give him a new contract that the Union weren’t.

MLS News

Tom Edwards returns to Red Bulls on loan from Stoke City

The 23-year-old Englishman had rejoined boyhood club Stoke City after the end of his spell in New York last season, but a poorly-timed knee injury prevented the versatile defender from re-entering the first team picture.

Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC

He is a product of Atlas’ academy, having already made 108 appearances across all competitions at his young age, putting up eight goals and eight assists.

Born on the Bayou: Houston Dynamo Unveil 2022 Away Kit

Unveiled on Wednesday evening, the “Bayou City Kit” pays tribute to the 11 different bayous that run through the city of Houston and the roles they play in flood mitigation, recreation, and wildlife habitats.

Hoop, There It Is: Vancouver Whitecaps Flip the Script for New 2022 Away Jersey

The kit was unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 17, and features a white hoop across the chest of the navy blue shirt. The stripe is bordered with light blue and contains their sponsor’s logo in navy blue.

Chicago Fire Draw on Local Symbol of Resilience for 2022 Home Kit

Unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 17, the kit is predominantly navy blue, with an embossed pattern that lifts details from the architecture of the Chicago Water Tower.

Sing it Loud, Sing it Proud: Real Salt Lake’s 2022 Home Kit Inspired by Fan Anthem

The jersey itself is mainly red, with solid blue side panels. The V-neck collar and sleeve cuffs are blue, with red and yellow stripes.

Rest of the World News

Comunicaciones triumphant as Espino’s big blast sinks Rapids

A spectacular strike in the waning minutes from Karel Espino earned 2021 Concacaf League champions Comunicaciones of Guatemala a 1-0 victory against the Colorado Rapids.

Defenses stand tall as Motagua battle to draw with Seattle

A defensive struggle saw Motagua of Honduras and the Seattle Sounders battle to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday night at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Europa League knockout round play-off first legs: Rangers, Betis, Sevilla impress

Rangers and Betis were prolific on the road as they seized control of their ties, while Sevilla and Sheriff prised two-goal leads.