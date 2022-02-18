Doopy Brothers Podcast: Jersey Talk & Burner Accounts

The Philadelphia Union released their new 2022 home jersey so we figured we should release a new episode.

We talk about the new kit and its reaction so far.

Also, we get into the current Mikael Uhre status, the recent Jamiro Monteiro trade and how he stacks up amongst Union’s history of number 10s.

In the second half, we discuss the Union’s depth by position and where we feel further depth might be needed. The episode wraps up with a game involving burner accounts that AJ “discovered.”

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode #109