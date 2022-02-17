Brotherly Game Daily Links: Monteiro trade opens door for young midfielders

Philadelphia Union News

New 2022 “For U” home kit provides a modern take on Philadelphia Union past

The new home kit, dubbed the “For U” kit, is a classy design that gives a respectful nod to the past while stating that it represents something new.

A look at Philadelphia Union’s 2022 schedule: Part One

There are only 10 days until the start of the 2022 MLS Season! As is tradition, it’s time to break down all 34 of the Philadelphia Union’s matches; here’s a look at the beginning of the Union’s 2022 season.

Monteiro’s departure is a significant loss but does bring opportunity for young midfielders

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin praises his now former star midfielder in his first remarks since his trade to San Jose was announced and talked about the opportunity it presents for young midfielders in the squad to step up.

MLS News

Luquinhas deal official; joins Red Bulls as designated player

An attack-minded wide player originally from the national capital of Brasilia, Luquinhas spent several years in the Portuguese lower leagues before joining Legia in 2019. He scored 12 goals in 110 appearances in Warsaw, earning two Polish league titles.

Sounders unveil plans for new training facility, plans to ‘explore new brand identity’

In addition to the Sounders first-team, Tacoma Defiance and academy, the 50,000-square-foot facility will house the team’s business, front-office and sports science operations while also allowing ample opportunity for fans to watch players train.

Minnesota United acquires Honduras national team midfielder Kervin Arriaga

Minnesota United made it official on Wednesday, acquiring Honduras national team defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga’s discovery rights from Austin FC. He signed a two-year contract with a third-year club option. The Loons paid $50,000 in 2022 general-allocation money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2023 GAM.

Rest of the World News

Bayern Munich rescue a draw while Liverpool ease by Inter Milan

Salzburg almost slay the giant, while Liverpool left it late at San Siro.

Bolanos haunts Pumas again as Saprissa battle to draw

Christian Bolanos scored a pair of goals to help Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica rally for a thrilling 2-2 draw against Mexican side Pumas.

Otero goal holds up for Cruz Azul in win at Forge FC

A Romulo Otero goal in the first half held up for Mexico’s Cruz Azul, who edged Forge FC of Canada, 1-0.