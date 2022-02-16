Brotherly Game Daily Links: Altidore officially signs with Revs

MLS News

As 2022 Season Kickoff Approaches, 7 MLS Teams Unveil New Kits on Tuesday

With the kickoff to the 2022 Major League Season less than two weeks away, teams are cramming a whole lot of kit unveilings into a short time.

Jozy Altidore on why he chose to sign for the Revolution, and what he sees for his role in 2022

In New England, Altidore is hoping to provide some additional goal-scoring on top of what the Revolution—a team that led MLS in goals a season ago—already have.

Sporting KC acquires forward Nikola Vujnović

Vujnovic is coming off a career high season with ten goals and an assist over 22 games. He just played a full 90 minutes on February 13 for Vozdovac in a 1-0 loss in their first game back after the winter break.

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022

There are plenty of things to be excited about ahead of the 2022 MLS season, but what should every team be nervous about at the start of this new year?

Auro Jr. expected to leave Toronto FC

Several reports have indicated that the Brazilian fullback will be loaned to Brazil’s Santos FC. He was set to enter his final year of his contract in 2022, where he made $388,750 in guaranteed compensation.

Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022

The 2022 Major League Soccer season is all lined up in the starting blocks, which means another thrilling Golden Boot race is set to be run by the league’s ace goal-getters.

AS Cavaly will forfeit their CCL games against the Revolution

The opening round games were originally scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 22. The first game was postponed to Friday, Feb. 18 because Cavaly were having visa issues.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela affirms Mexico time is over but Galaxy’s ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez open to ‘El Tri’ return

“I said it two years ago, I said it last year and I will say it now. If I don’t want to be in the [Mexican] national team, I will retire [from the national team]. Simple as that,” Hernandez said.

Rest of the World News

Ocejo’s late header delivers Santos win over CF Montreal

A late header from Alberto Ocejo earned Santos Laguna a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night at the Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico.

Castellanos on target with brace as NYCFC down Santos

NYCFC got off to a dream start, as a handball in the Santos area resulted in a penalty, with 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner Castellanos converting the spot kick to make it 1-0 to the visitors in the 5’.

Kylian Mbappe comes through for PSG; Manchester City score five

The Champions League knockout stage got started with a bang Tuesday. Manchester City has no trouble in their dispatch of Sporting CP with a 5-0 win in Portugal. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, saved PSG against his possible future club Real Madrid with a goal deep in stoppage time for a 1-0 win in the first leg.