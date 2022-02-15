EPSL’s Delaware River Conference doubles in size ahead of spring season

The Delaware River Conference of the Eastern Premier League has doubled in size ahead of the spring season, growing from four teams to eight.

Albion SC Delaware, Oaklyn United, Philadelphia Heritage and Salone FC have all been announced as new teams in the regional amateur league in recent weeks.

They join the conference’s founding teams Danubia SC, International New Jersey FC, Kensington SC and Real Central Jersey, which all kicked off the inaugural season of the conference in the fall.

Bearfight at Albion SC Delaware is adding a team to their roster after helping kick off the Northeast Region of NISA Nation last fall. Oaklyn United and Philadelphia Heritage both have teams in the Casa Soccer League in Philadelphia. Salone FC is a Philadelphia-based club that has also fielded a team in the UPSL.

Games are all played at Bristol Township Park and streamed live on Eleven Sports.

For more information, visit www.epslsoccer.com.