New primary Philadelphia Union jersey releasing some time this week

The long wait for the official release of the new Philadelphia Union primary jersey is almost over.

The Philadelphia Union teased the new primary jersey and announced that it is “kit week” on social media on Monday.

Ready to add another chapter. pic.twitter.com/mXcIff5B17 — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 14, 2022

The tease the Union shared on Monday shows the six previous primary jerseys and a quick glimpse of the new navy blue addition to the collection.

Jerseys in MLS are released on an every other year rotation, meaning the BYU jersey will be replaced in 2023. Adidas has an exclusive contract so all MLS game jerseys are produced by adidas.

The Union again collaborated with a group of fans and media representatives (yours truly and Doopy Brothers co-host Luke McClung were on the panel) on the creation of the jersey.

We’ll have full coverage of the release when it becomes official and as usual share some thoughts and insights on it.