Brotherly Game Daily Links: NYCFC turns down $10 million dollar bid for Castellanos

Philadelphia Union News

Jamiro Monteiro traded to San Jose Earthquakes

Bogert reports the return as $250,000 in general allocation money and an international slot with another $200,000 in GAM tied up in performance incentives. International spots are going for around $250,000 in allocation money so that would estimate the total package at $700,000.

Former Union midfielder Anthony Fontana joins Italy’s Ascoli, Union will profit from it

The Union could get some money in the future from Ascoli, and potentially from other future moves if Fontana goes elsewhere in the soccer world.

MLS News

NYCFC rejects River Plate offer for MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos

The source told ESPN that River’s offer, which Tyc Sports reported to include a transfer fee of close to $10 million, is “below the team’s valuation” and that River will need to increase its offer in order to get a deal done.

Dom Dwyer trialing with Atlanta United

The 31-year-old forward has 81 career MLS goals to his name but has struggled to find his top form over the past two seasons. He hasn’t scored a league goal since September of 2019.

Ranking MLS teams’ chances of winning 2022 Concacaf Champions League

After accelerated preseason preparations and truncated scrimmage slates, the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 is here for five clubs across Major League Soccer.