Brotherly Game Daily Links: Will Lincoln Financial Field be “green” enough for FIFA?

The World Cup wants a sustainable stadium. Are the Eagles green enough?

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t just tell FIFA that Lincoln Financial Field was “green” enough to host World Cup play. They had to prove it.

Top 12 most expensive incoming transfers in MLS history

This list also doesn’t incorporate massive free-agent signings in years past, including Lorenzo Insigne (to Toronto), Gonzalo Higuain (to Inter Miami), Douglas Costa (to LA Galaxy) and many more.

Timbers FC sign Blanco as a Designated Player through 2023

Blanco, 33, will play his sixth season with Portland Timbers FC in 2022. He’s made nearly 150 appearances for the club in his time in Portland and has tallied over 30 goals and 40 assists over that time.

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to new long-term deal

Sources said the deal is for four years plus an option for an additional year, with one source adding that Cowell’s average salary over the life of the deal will be just above the maximum budget charge, which last year was $612,500.

Inter Miami signs Finnish winger Robert Taylor, U.S. goalkeeper CJ dos Santos

Taylor has played his entire career in Europe, recording 55 goals and 31 assists in 239 games. He has played for the national team since 2017.

2022 US Open Cup: Round 2 pairings and hosting scenarios announced

The hosts for the Second Round, and all future rounds and the previous one, are determined by random selection. If both teams apply to host and both teams meet the federation’s minimum venue standards, then the home team is decided by random draw.