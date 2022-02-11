Three Union players score in friendly match against Union II

While we wait for the Philadelphia Union’s next official preseason game, which takes place next Friday, the Union held a little friendly game in Florida. The boys in blue took on Philadelphia Union II.

According the the team’s twitter account the intrasquad match saw the U beat Philadelphia Union 2, 5 to nil. Goals came off the foot of Daniel Gazdag, Jack Mcglynn and Cory Burke. Gazdag and McGlynn both netted two in the match. As for Cory Burke, this was his second goal during the preseason. His first goal was just a few days ago when the Union beat Montreal 2-1.

As for the Union 2, this was the team’s third match of preseason. They have gone unbeaten with wins against Florida Premiere and St Louis City SC II.

The next and final Union game of the preseason will be played next Friday, February 18 against Nashville.