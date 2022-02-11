Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin and Union still waiting on Uhre arrival

Philadelphia Union News

Mikael Uhre’s arrival at Union preseason camp is still delayed by visa issues

Jim Curtin is as frustrated as anyone by the bureaucratic hangups. In the meantime, a notable coach from English power Liverpool is visiting the team.

Are Philadelphia Union a title favorite?

Going into this unusually short offseason, the task facing Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner was simple but not straightforward: keep the Union’s best players in the fold while making essential upgrades at key positions. Tanner accomplished that task.

MLS News

LA Galaxy add Brazilian winger Douglas Costa as Designated Player

The Brazilian will be on a six-month loan to the Galaxy from Gremio, and then will be a permanent free transfer after that, on a one-and-a-half year contract that will run through the 2023 season.

FC Dallas acquires Marco Farfan from LAFC in exchange for Ryan Hollingshead

The 23-year old joins FC Dallas after spending one season with LAFC, where he appeared in a career-high 29 matches for the club, including 21 starts. Farfan was traded to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $300,000 in GAM from Portland.

Dynamo sign Brazilian full back Zeca

Zeca, 27, was previously with Vasco de Gama but his contract expired. He made 29 apps in Serie B last year and has extensive experience in Brazil’s Serie A/Copa Libertadores.

Andy Polo’s contract terminated by Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers have terminated the contract of midfielder Andy Polo, the team announced today. The player was facing allegations of domestic violence from his ex-partner, Génessis Alarcón.