Chris Donovan signed to Philadelphia Union II contract

Paoli native Chris Donovan is returning home to start his professional career.

The Conestoga grad and Drexel star who played for West Chester United in between college seasons signed a one-year MLS Next Pro deal with the Philadelphia Union on Monday.

Donovan was drafted 68th overall by the Columbus Crew but was let go by the team after a brief preseason stint.

Donovan led the Dragons this fall with 12 goals and 2 assists and finished his college career with 30 goals and 13 assists. He was named the Chris Jones Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, the Philadelphia Inquirer Men’s Soccer Performer of the Year and to the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region First Team.

He fits into the Philadelphia Union system as a forward, where he’s shown his ability to pressure defenses and transition mistakes into offense.

CONGRATS to Chris Donovan as he will start his PRO career after signing today with @PhilaUnionII ! Chris was a PREDATOR for 3 yrs & did some amazing things for our program! He also was a stand out at @DrexelMSoccer & local Conestoga HS! @USLLeagueTwo @NPSLSoccer @BrotherlyGame pic.twitter.com/Ni7QPE6TaB — West Chester United SC (@WCUSCPredators) January 31, 2022

The Next Pro season kicks off in March. Union II is spending part of preseason down in Clearwater, Florida with the first team. A preseason and regular season schedule has not been announced.