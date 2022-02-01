Brotherly Game Daily Links: European transfer window closes with Union playing small part

Philadelphia Union News

Auston Trusty deal to Arsenal FC should include return for Philadelphia Union

As part of the deal, the Union will receive 25% of the transfer fee “over what the Rapids paid the Union for Trusty,” according to the news release announcing the trade to Colorado on Nov. 20, 2019. The percentage would’ve been 30% for a deal reached prior to December 31, 2021.

George Bello completes transfer to Arminia Bielefeld

Bello joined the Atlanta first-team on a HGP contract in January of 2018 and even played a part in the club’s MLS Cup winning season his first season. During his time at the club he worked his way into becoming a reliable starter at left back and even earned his way all the way up to the United States Men’s National Team.

LA Galaxy finalizing deal to sign former Bayern, Brazil winger Douglas Costa

Costa had three goals and two assists in 26 appearances with Gremio as they were relegated. It was the first season he played more than 1,000 league minutes since 2017-18 with Juventus, when he had four goals and 12 assists.

RSL linked with Al-Hilal midfielder Gustavo Cuellar

Cuellar, 29, is a defensive midfielder by trade, and he’s been playing with the Colombian national team since 2015 (with the majority of his caps coming in the last year), and he’s been at Al-Hilal since 2019.

Whitecaps transfer Bair to Scotland’s St Johnstone FC

The 22-year-old Bair made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Whitecaps over three seasons after originally joining the organization via the Whitecaps FC Residency program in 2015.

Deadline Day as it happened: Aubameyang set for Barcelona, Dembele opts to stay at Camp Nou

The 2022 January transfer window has firmly shut, but what a Deadline Day it brought. All eyes were on Barcelona, as they worked to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in addition to attempting to send Ousmane Dembele to the Premier League.