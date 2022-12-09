Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gregg Berhalter in talks to extend contract with US Soccer

World Cup News

World Cup Quarterfinal Preview: England faces France, Brazil battles Croatia, and more

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal field is set with defending champions France set to face England in the most high-profile matchup of the round.

Luis Enrique leaves post as Spain boss following shock World Cup exit

The former Barcelona manager, whose contract with Spain was set to end this month, took full responsibility for his team’s earlier than expected exit from the tournament.

US Soccer News

U.S. Soccer to open preliminary contract extension talks with Gregg Berhalter

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle goes further in his reporting on Berhalter’s discussions with U.S. Soccer over a new deal, saying that it is “very early in the process” and that Berhalter is also interested in exploring European club positions.

USMNT in talks to compete in 2024 Copa América

Many fans have clamored for the USMNT to try and enter the 2024 edition of the tournament as a way to get competitive matches against some of the best teams in the world in an effort to prepare to host the 2026 World Cup.’

MLS News

LA Galaxy acquire $1m in General Allocation Money in trade with Colorado Rapids

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2021 – 22), Kevin Cabral, 23, tallied eight goals and five assists in 65 games played (50 starts) across all competitions. During the 2022 MLS Regular Season, Cabral recorded one goal and three assists in 33 appearances (23 starts).

D.C. United bolsters defense with Iraq left back Mohanad Jeahze

D.C. United continued to rebuild its defense with the addition of Mohanad Jeahze, an Iraqi national team left back acquired on a transfer from Swedish club Hammarby. Jeahze, 25, signed a three-year contract with an option for the 2026 season, United announced Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian midfielder Judson to new contract

The 29-year-old has been with San Jose since the start of the 2019 season, making 92 appearances for the club across all competitions so far, scoring one goal and providing a vital defensive screen in the midfield.

Loons add fullback depth with signing of Zarek Valentin

Valentin, primarily a right back with flexibility to play left back, made 53 appearances for the Houston Dynamo in the past three seasons. He only played in five MLS games a season ago.

Former TFC forward Ifunanyachi Achara heading to Houston

Achara has three goals and two assists in 30 games (11 starts) since Toronto picked him in the first round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.