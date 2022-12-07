Brotherly Game Daily Links: Brazil and Portugal roll to big wins to advance to Quarterfinals

Philadelphia Union News

Union acquire Andrés Perea from Orlando City for up to $850,000 in allocation

The Union announced the deal on Monday that will send Orlando $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money, $300,000 in 2024 GAM and up to $100,000 in additional GAM if certain conditions are met. Orlando will also retain a percentage of any future transfer fee for the 22-year-old from Tampa.

World Cup News

Goncalo Ramos nets hat trick as Portugal rout Switzerland to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

Head coach Fernando Santos made a brave call to drop Ronaldo following a dispute in their last match, but Portugal proved to be free-scoring without him, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Morocco on Saturday.

Morocco stun Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Morocco stunned Spain with a penalty shootout win to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after playing to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

World Cup Rewind: Brazil breezes past South Korea, Croatia edges Japan on penalties

Brazil scored four goals in the opening 36 minutes of the match in an eventual 4-1 Round of 16 victory over South Korea. Neymar made his return by scoring once and assisting once while Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, and Lucas Paqueta also got on the scoresheet.

MLS News

The Crew announces hiring of Wilfried Nancy as next head coach

This past season, Nancy was a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year as he led the team to a second place in the East with a 20-5-9 record.

Charlotte FC upgrades top line with Argentinian star Enzo Copetti

Charlotte FC has paid a $6.3 million transfer fee for Copetti, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with an option for a fourth, per the report.

Portland Timbers sign Brazilian attacker Evander in record transfer

A dynamic attacking midfielder, Evander racked up the goals while in Denmark. During his five-year stint with Midtjylland he tallied 50 goals and 38 assists in 167 appearances across all competitions.

Revolution sign Bobby Wood

The former US international was signed to a one-year deal for 2023 with an additional option year for 2024.

FC Dallas Signs Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

The veteran joins FC Dallas after appearing in 36 matches overall for LAFC from 2021-22. He was part of the LAFC team that won the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield and 2022 MLS Cup.

Orlando City Signs Defender Kyle Smith to New Deal

In four years with the Lions, Smith has made 109 appearances in all competitions, with 68 starts, logging 6,240 minutes, scoring three goals, and recording three assists.