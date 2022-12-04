West Chester University comes up short in Division II final

West Chester University conceded more than a goal in a game for the first time all season and fell 2-1 to Western Washington in the Division II women’s final at Seattle Pacific University on Saturday.

Playing just 90 minutes from campus in front of a friendly crowd, Western Washington was able to get on the board early with a goal in the 15th minute from Tera Ziemer but West Chester found an equalizer 10 minutes later on a free kick from Kiley Kergides that was headed in by Alyson Cutter.

Western Washington had a lot of the possession in the second half and looked the more dangerous team going forward but the Golden Rams’ defense that has been so strong all season stood tall until a ball crossed from the right flank by rookie Claire Potter eluded All-American goalkeeper Hayley McGee and found the inside of the far post in the 82nd minute.

West Chester pushed numbers forward trying to find another equalizer but the Vikings closed up shop en route to their second national title in two years.

The loss was the first of the season for West Chester, which made it to the national final for the first time in program history.

As heartbreaking as the ending was, the Rams finished the year with a 22-1-1 record and will have most of the team back next year. Of the 11 starters in Saturday’s game, only McGee and Deanna Lebotesis are seniors.