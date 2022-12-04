Brotherly Game Daily Links: USMNT bow out of World Cup with 3-1 to Netherlands

World Cup News

2022 World Cup: Faulty defending and missed chances eliminate the Americans

In the end, goals from Daley Blind, Memphis, and Denzel Dumfries were too much for the USA. An unlikely score from Haji Wright gave the Americans hope, but the defensive errors were too costly as they were eliminated from the round of 16.

Three takeaways as USA suffer World Cup exit against Netherlands

The story of the next four years will be how much the likes of MMA, Dest, Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and the rest of the starters can improve. But the player pool needs to keep growing, and whoever the coach is has to be able to integrate new faces, be they young or old, in a way that can make the US the fresher team come the 2026 knockout rounds (on home soil).

Argentina edges Australia to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez both celebrated goals as Argentina held on for a 2-1 victory over the Socceroos. Argentina will next face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday.

England ease past Senegal to set up quarterfinal showdown with France

The result sets up a tantalizing clash with France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier in the day, for Gareth Southgate’s side in the two European heavyweights’ first-ever knockout round meeting at a World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud net as France beat Poland to secure World Cup quarterfinal place

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured France a place in the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday with a convincing 3-1 win over Poland.

MLS News

Canada’s Alistair Johnston transfers to Celtic FC from CF Montreal

Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal.

LA Galaxy hit with major sanctions over breaking roster rules

The club has been fined $1 million, they must forfeit a future $1 million in general allocation money, and they can’t register any players from abroad during the secondary (summer) window in the 2023 season, meaning they can’t sign any new players unless they are in MLS already.

Three MLS teams in the mix for USMNT defender Aaron Long

One source familiar with the discussions said that Inter Miami, the LA Galaxy, and the Seattle Sounders are the three teams firmly in the mix.

Canada’s Ismael Kone to sign with English club Watford from CF Montreal

The 20-year-old made a stratospheric rise in the soccer sphere this year, playing in his first professional game in February. Kone, who was playing semi-professional soccer in Montreal as of 2020, featured in 26 league games for CF Montreal picking up two goals and five assists.